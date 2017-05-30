LETTER: No Ramaphosa absolution

Thero Setiloane is at best very naive and at worst dishonest in his article (Ramaphosa not Marikana villain, May 26). Is it coincidental that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa now wants absolution from perhaps the most disgraceful episode in policing in our history?

Judge Ian Farlam never really got to the bottom of political responsibility for the cold-blooded murder of 34 striking miners. Shame on the entire ANC for this despicable act. To force strikers with tear gas and stun grenades into a killing funnel and, at the mouth, killing them callously and then rearranging their bodies and planting weapons among them was criminal.

For comrade "Buffalo" Cyril to send Susan Shabangu a message stating that the events were not a simple labour dispute but criminal acts may well have spurred her on to demand drastic action that culminated in a carefully planned murderous operation by the SAPS.

Police and prosecutors love the common purpose doctrine. This massacre is in that camp.

Ramaphosa was on the payroll of Lonmin, he had made possibly hundreds of millions of rands from the company and its troublesome workers. Taking the firmest action against the strikers was his call. It was payback for all the filthy BEE money he had taken.

Setiloane relies on what Farlam did say to absolve Ramaphosa. Of course, he did not pull the trigger, but it is hard to think of anyone who has to bear more responsibility for the Marikana murders than Ramaphosa.

John Simpson Somerset West