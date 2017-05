Janine Myburgh’s letter touched on a key point (Eskom’s absurd figures, May 15). If Eskom alleges that it can get energy from a new nuclear power station at 97c/kWh, why will it not offer Rosatom a contract to buy power at that price? This is what it does with independent power producers of solar and wind power. All cost overruns would then be for Rosatom’s pocket.

Keith GottschalkClaremont