LETTER: Shame on you, Pick n Pay

16 May 2017 - 05:29
Pick n Pay. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

I was recently handed quite a number of South African Super Animals cards when paying for shopping at Pick n Pay. It is a promotion jointly conducted by the company and South African National Parks, presumably to raise awareness among children about wildlife — and, of course, to promote customer loyalty.

Imagine my surprise, therefore, when reading the extremely small print, which says "Made in the Netherlands" by Brand Loyalty Special Promotions, a Dutch company. How can we ever hope to create jobs for the youth when a huge entity such as Pick n Pay chooses to place its contracts outside the country? That union federation Cosatu did the same with T-shirts made in China and the South African Blood Transfusion Service still does it (donor gifts are nearly always made in China) makes it worse.

Ruth MullerVia e-mail

