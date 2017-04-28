LETTER: Pantomime of the chosen

Sadly, our national pantomime continues unabated. We are now experiencing an avalanche of clarion calls from those who, as the chosen ones, were promoted after the recent night of the long knives. What we witnessed then was a calculated display that saw the few in leadership that had the guts to demonstrate integrity and a commitment to good governance being put to a summary execution, Islamic State-style. The perpetrators are now claiming they are on a mission to come down hard on criminality and corruption, including those responsible for state capture (this in itself is a serious admission of guilt).

It is also, no doubt, a remnant of the Bell Pottinger strategy to destroy our country to favour the few. Funded, of course, by our extremely generous corruptors. The new political kids on the block should look in the mirror to see who the real criminals are. The Thief in Chief would not have picked them if they were not fit for purpose.

Our pantomime is definitely a work in progress. Above all, we should take care to never fall asleep behind the wheel.

AR ViljoenElgin