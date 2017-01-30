Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US’s Iron Curtain irony

30 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

"Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" Remember president Ronald Reagan’s demand in West Berlin on June 12 1987?

Now President Donald Trump is repeating the historic disaster in the Land of the Free. His Mexican wall will form a monument to intolerance, a site for dissidence, demonstration and violence. Will it have pillboxes, barbed wire, machine guns? Will people climbing over, [be hunted down] and be shot?

"Mr Trump, don’t build this wall!" But Trump is no Gorbachev.

Paul Whelan
Via e-mail

