LETTER: State inertia hampers rail

It is remarkable that neither your editorial nor Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh’s letter (Road death toll is a crisis, January 13) on road carnage made reference to the effects major investment in SA’s rail network could have on the current appalling casualty figures.

The green paper on national rail policy of 2015, although fundamentally flawed in arguing for the widespread adoption of the standard gauge to achieve "world class" status (whatever that means when Africa is unique), nevertheless correctly highlighted the almost complete absence of rail investment following the De Villiers report of 1988, and described the benefits to the country resulting from bringing antiquated infrastructure to modern standards by updating signalling, improving track alignment and so on using the existing gauge.

Unfortunately, the green paper seems to have become another victim of government inertia, despite the massive potential for job creation such a programme would represent, especially if it included the construction of a (Cape gauge) line from Westgate station in the Johannesburg CBD to Irene, permitting convenient Metrorail travel from Soweto to Pretoria and beyond without time-wasting transfers involving the Gautrain, and so relieving the chronic congestion on the N1. (The existing tunnel from Park Station to Sandton could be used after track modification).

Unless a realistic white paper on national rail policy emerges from the green paper and the pursuant consultations, and is acted upon in the face of opposition by vested interests, lost job opportunities and lost lives on roads will remain part of the South African scene.

JF Siebert

