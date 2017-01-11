Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Poverty the real problem

11 January 2017 - 05:46 AM
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

I simply do not understand why people worry about inequality when the real problem is one of poverty (World needs inclusivity, January 10).

Imagine a rugby field where all those earning more than R40,000 a year stood in one half while all those earning less stood in the other. Under a system of reasonable economic growth we would expect more and more people to move from the "poor" half of the field to the "rich" side of the field as their salaries improve. The "rich" half gets richer while the "poor" half gets poorer.

Exactly what you want!

Over the period of a generation, the number of people living in the $1.25/day half of the field has declined from 53% of the world’s population to less than 17%. The income of the bottom 10% exceeds that of the richest 200 years ago.

This fantastic story in human wellbeing has happened because of economic growth. Our biggest problem is not inequality, but not fully grasping the importance of steady economic growth over time.

Neil Emerick
Hout Bay

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Anti-Zuma bloc has upper hand on paper
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Time for political analysts to take the DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Hlaudi’s power — the mask has slipped
Opinion / Editorials
5.
UCT: The zombies have taken over the institution
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.