Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Contrived energy plan

19 May 2016 - 07:00

I THINK Janine Myburgh of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry is more right than she realises about our energy planning and that dreadful 2010 Integrated Resource Plan (Cheaper to make our own electricity, May 17).

One expert told me that in his opinion, the whole report was contrived to make the case for nuclear power. On page 51 of that 2010 plan, there is a table of estimates of the future demand for electricity by both the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Eskom.

Both gave low, medium and high estimates, and what stands out is that the Eskom "low" figures are in most cases higher that the CSIR "high" figures. But, as we know, the CSIR projections were thrown out — probably because they were too reasonable — and the inflated Eskom figures were accepted as the basis for future planning.

The year 2010, by the way, was also the year the Gupta family bought their dud uranium mine.

Connect the dots.

Michael Bagraim
Cape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA is now a proxy democracy
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Failure to sign Fica amendment ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.