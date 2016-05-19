LETTER: Contrived energy plan

I THINK Janine Myburgh of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry is more right than she realises about our energy planning and that dreadful 2010 Integrated Resource Plan (Cheaper to make our own electricity, May 17).

One expert told me that in his opinion, the whole report was contrived to make the case for nuclear power. On page 51 of that 2010 plan, there is a table of estimates of the future demand for electricity by both the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Eskom.

Both gave low, medium and high estimates, and what stands out is that the Eskom "low" figures are in most cases higher that the CSIR "high" figures. But, as we know, the CSIR projections were thrown out — probably because they were too reasonable — and the inflated Eskom figures were accepted as the basis for future planning.

The year 2010, by the way, was also the year the Gupta family bought their dud uranium mine.

Connect the dots.

Michael Bagraim

Cape Town