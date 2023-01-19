Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
The ANC is scrambling to end power cuts before 2024 elections
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
AB InBev focuses on SA brand and objects to sale of Strongbow in Heineken’s merger plans
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Jurors hear opening arguments in investor lawsuit
SA cricketing star retires from the game
Trail stretches from 1962 article in the New York Times and a 1938 Lead Belly song to a 1923 volume of aphorisms
The SA energy sector is by far the country’s largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and harmful pollution, with almost 90% of electricity produced from burning coal.
Energy generation is the industry that will have to undergo the most dramatic changes if the country is to meet its climate goals set for 2030 and onwards. However, if we are serious about this every sector of the economy will have to contribute...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: SA is what it eats, and that’s not sustainable
Focusing on yawning inequality and economic hardship will help us reach our climate goals
The SA energy sector is by far the country’s largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and harmful pollution, with almost 90% of electricity produced from burning coal.
Energy generation is the industry that will have to undergo the most dramatic changes if the country is to meet its climate goals set for 2030 and onwards. However, if we are serious about this every sector of the economy will have to contribute...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.