Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: SA is what it eats, and that’s not sustainable

Focusing on yawning inequality and economic hardship will help us reach our climate goals

19 January 2023 - 05:00

The SA energy sector is by far the country’s largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and harmful pollution, with almost 90% of electricity produced from burning coal.

Energy generation is the industry that will have to undergo the most dramatic changes if the country is to meet its climate goals set for 2030 and onwards. However, if we are serious about this every sector of the economy will have to contribute...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.