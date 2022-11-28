Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Hear the ratings agencies’ message

What they say matters much to the cost at which the government borrows, as well as its ability to raise more debt

28 November 2022 - 05:00

As the leaders of SA’s governing party prepare for their conference next month, they might do well to keep in mind what the major credit ratings agencies have had to say about us in recent weeks.

In its deliberations on policy, the ANC should keep in mind the need to nurture and safeguard the positives the agencies point to while addressing the negatives...

