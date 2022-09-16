Investors mull economic reports that cement expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve
The review by ARC Investments of the management fees it was paying is an acknowledgment that shareholder and management interests are not aligned
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Ahmed Ogwell Ouma’s comments follow the World Health Organization head's statement that the end of the pandemic is in sight
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
A new TV series renders the Steinhoff scandal in a way ordinary people will understand
With ESG coming of age, it is tempting to think shareholder value maximisation theory — the idea that the number one priority for boards and executive committee members is to maximise the share price — has taken a back seat. It has not. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
For one thing, the growing popularity of ESG as one of the major policy issues for the investment community has rightly forced boards to take into account the interests of staff, customers, suppliers and the environment when pursuing their primary shareholder value-creation goal that traces its roots to the thinking of late free market economist Milton Friedman. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: ARC management fee review long overdue
Investment house’s proposal is an acknowledgment that shareholder and management interests are not aligned
With ESG coming of age, it is tempting to think shareholder value maximisation theory — the idea that the number one priority for boards and executive committee members is to maximise the share price — has taken a back seat. It has not. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
For one thing, the growing popularity of ESG as one of the major policy issues for the investment community has rightly forced boards to take into account the interests of staff, customers, suppliers and the environment when pursuing their primary shareholder value-creation goal that traces its roots to the thinking of late free market economist Milton Friedman. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.