EDITORIAL: Vodacom move into townships is late but welcome
Aside from what looks like a commercially logical tie-up between Remgro-controlled telecoms-focused private equity outfit Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) and Vodacom, the R13bn deal has given a ray of hope to millions of people who live in broadband black holes across SA.
Vodacom, a R250bn telecom juggernaut, will pump more than R9bn in cash plus its own fibre-to-the-home assets worth R4bn into a newly created entity made up of the open-access fibre businesses of CIVH, which runs Data Fibre Africa and Vumatel. ..
