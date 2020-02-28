EDITORIAL: Trump, Modi use state visit for own political ends

Similarly, Modi is under huge pressure domestically, and considerable criticism internationally, for declaring, in a new citizenship policy, that Muslims from neighbouring countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — cannot gain citizenship in India. The ban does not apply to other religions. In August, he stripped Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state, of its special autonomy and brought it under federal rule.

Some commentators have described Trump’s visit as high on pomp and ceremony and low on substance. While talking up the possibility of a multibillion-dollar arms deal, the US president has said that substantive trade talks would be on hold until after the November election in the US.

Indeed, the images of Trump and first lady Melania at the Taj Mahal and Mahatma Gandhi’s old ashram in Ahmedabad, as well as the cavalry parade that escorted them into New Delhi, made it look more like a tourist outing than a serious state visit.

The absence of substantive trade talks comes after the US won a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling against India for its export subsidy programmes. The US, in an approach similar to the one on China, has even threatened an investigation of Indian trade practices. If Trump is trying to use India as a bulwark against China, the absence of trade talks in the wake of the WTO ruling appears to make little sense.

There has also been some criticism of Trump choosing to first go to Gujarat, Modi’s home state where 18 years ago anti-Muslim violence that claimed dozens of lives. Apparently, Trump is on record as having said that religious freedom would be discussed in private.

All of this prompts the question, what do Trump and Modi get out of this state visit?

For Modi it is simple. His guest gets to address a rally of more than 100,000 people in an Ahmedabad cricket stadium. Trump’s rock star appearance would have given Modi legitimacy among his followers and a boost to his brand of Hindu majoritarianism.

Trump, on the other hand, can use the visit to bolster his support among US people of Indian origin, of which there are about 6-million. He must be pondering a strategy to hold off a surging Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic Party candidacy in the presidential election in November.

Ironically, while Trump was impeached for trying to coerce Ukraine into helping him against former deputy president Joe Biden’s campaign, it is Sanders who is emerging as the front-runner in the Democratic Party primaries.