Trump praises Modi and declares at rally, ‘America loves India’

Ahmadabad — US President Donald Trump got a rapturous welcome to India on Monday, addressing a huge rally and visiting the Taj Mahal, in a brief state visit.

Casting a cloud over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welcome however, a policeman was killed in clashes in New Delhi over a contentious citizenship law hours before the US president was due in the Indian capital.

In the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Modi’s home state of Gujarat in western India, Trump praised the Indian leader as an “exceptional leader, a great champion of India” in front of a crowd of about 100,000.

“America loves India. America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people,” Trump told the crowd, many wearing Trump-emblazoned baseball caps.

Trump paid tribute to the 4-million strong Indian-American diaspora as “truly special people”.

“President Trump’s visit opens a new chapter in our relationship — a chapter that will document the progress and prosperity of the people of America and India,” Modi said. “The whole world knows what Trump has done to fulfil the dreams of America.”