EDITORIAL: Proteas help us bat away the doom and gloom

It must also be said that the crowds have been remarkably sporting, if not downright forgiving, in their attitude to this Australian team. It must be remembered that the two most prominent members of the team are former captain Steve Smith and top batsman David Warner, both of whom were involved in that scandalous ball-tampering incident during a Test match in Cape Town about two years ago.

Most teams fiddle with the ball in one way or another, from using sweat and even spit (after chewing sticky sweets), but to send a player onto the field with a piece of sandpaper really was beyond the pale and both men deserved a bit of “sledging” from the crowd. But apparently this has not happened. Had the roles been reversed, a SA team would have been savaged by a Sydney crowd, no doubt.

Sunday’s match was astonishing. SA batted first and, in spite of Quinton de Kock’s heroics, made a very modest 147. On paper the Aussies should have made this score easily, particularly if the Proteas were to have bowled as badly as they had in the first game. The collective anxiety of cricket lovers was palpable at the halfway stage, but Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada excelled as the Aussies fell 12 runs short. Great stuff. It’s early days, but the brand-new management team at Cricket SA must be feeling a tad relieved.

Now for the deciding third match of the series at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. Hopefully the fractious Cape spectators won’t be too rude to Smith and Warner and there will be another really close game.

It should also be noted that the women Proteas won a historic game in the World Cup tournament being played in Australia, where they beat England for the first time in their history. The English are one of the powerhouses in the women’s game and the win should stand our women in good stead for the rest of the tournament. This victory, as in the men’s game, was all about steely resolve and character under pressure.