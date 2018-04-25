EDITORIAL: Door closed on transparency

Just as the Treasury, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had begun to open the door to greater transparency of how this enormous pot of money is invested, they have shut it again.

The move to transparency seemed unstoppable. Several dubious investments in unlisted entities, pressure from ailing state-owned enterprises for "investments" and loans, and a close call with state capture — when the Treasury veered dangerously near to falling into the hands of looters — had made the lesson amply clear: the only way to protect savings of public servants and pensioners is public disclosure of investment decisions, especially those in the unlisted space.

For decades those at the helm of the PIC — which acts as the asset manager of the GEPF and other government social funds — have been subject to lobbying from the politically connected for loans and investments in deals dressed up as good for empowerment and transformation but not necessarily good for investors. For decades the PIC — under no scrutiny, except from its board appointed by the minister of finance — has been in the position of being able to pick and choose on whom to bestow largesse, making CEO Dan Matjila among the most important men in SA.

Two years ago, when Mcebisi Jonas was deputy minister of finance and chairman of the board of the PIC, he undertook on behalf of the PIC (in the presence of its somewhat reluctant management) in a parliamentary committee meeting to disclose unlisted investments.

What a shock it was then when the Treasury, in concurrence with the PIC and GEPF, in Parliament did not support proposed amendments to the PIC Act that would have compelled it to disclose all investments, particularly those in unlisted entities. Two amendment bills, one tabled by the standing committee on finance and another by DA MP David Maynier, both proposed full disclosure.