The government’s anti-corruption task team is investigating Eskom’s coal deal with the Gupta family, which was cited in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

The corruption-busting body made the announcement during parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) meeting on Tuesday.

The task team was established in 2010 as a multidepartmental body to fast-track high-profile corruption cases, and is co-chaired by the heads of the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The task team’s co-chairperson and acting Hawks head, Yolisa Matakata, told the committee that it was dealing with a few cases that were in the "public space"‚ including state capture.

"I’d like to again raise and make sure it is understood that we are working on these matters in what is popularly referred to as state capture. We are investigating these matters in consultation with the NPA …. I would like to assure the committee and the country that we are doing these investigations‚" said Matakata.

She also told MPs that the task team was working on what she referred to as the "Nkandla investigation".

"As a collective we are investigating this matter where there are prosecutors that are looking into the matter. These investigations are taking place between us‚" said Matakata.

The high-level task-team delegation that appeared before Scopa included National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams‚ South African Revenue Services head Tom Moyane and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride.

Abrahams said with respect to the state capture‚ there were "seven legs to the investigation".

"Only one of these legs are currently the subject of investigation by the [task team]. That is the Tegeta-Eskom related matter‚" said Abrahams.

Tegeta is the Gupta-linked Eskom coal supplier, which was at the centre of Madonsela’s state of capture report in 2016.

Abrahams said the "other legs" of the investigation were the subject of investigation by the office of serious economic crimes, which falls in the ambit of the Hawks.

On the Nkandla matter‚ Abrahams said there were five referrals by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

"A [special commercial crimes unit] prosecutor declined to prosecute in respect of four of these matters. The remaining matter was the subject of further investigation by the police. I’ve requested the head of the Special Commercial Crimes Unit to review those four cases. I was somewhat concerned that these matters can’t be looked at in isolation and had to be investigated as a collective‚" said Abrahams.

He said public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane referred Madonsela’s report to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Committee chairperson Themba Godi said Scopa would grill Eskom when it appeared before the committee next week.

