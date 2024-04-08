AYABONGA CAWE: Localisation and imports work hand in hand
SA can industrialise only by managing its vertical specialisation, or the imported content of exports
08 April 2024 - 05:00
Not much good news comes out of SA ports these days. So when a new port rail terminal is opened it unsurprisingly comes with a lot of fanfare.
The relaunch of the Tetra Pak packaging facility in Pinetown was welcomed with such fanfare. At that launch, President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on the criticism the sixth administration’s investment and localisation drive has received, particularly from the business commentariat. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.