Godongwana woos infrastructure investors
Finance minister concedes fiscus doesn’t have the means to finance required projects on its own
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has admitted that the state would struggle to fund all South Africa’s infrastructure needs from state coffers, urging the private sector and foreign investors to work with the government to develop new capital-raising solutions.
Speaking at the Brics Infrastructure Investment Symposium on Thursday, he said: “It is well known that despite increased efforts to mobilise private investment for infrastructure in emerging markets, the uptake has been relatively slow. Thus, the symposium is focused on measures needed to promote the uptake of private capital in achieving the infrastructure agendas and plans of the Brics countries.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.