Sentiment buoyed after the government says it will discuss moving bloc’s summit to China, easing fears of a crisis
Auditor-general’s report focuses spotlight on financial malaise
Crisis committees to focus on electricity, ports and crime
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Helium and natural gas producer secures funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation
Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Russia and Ukraine exchange blame as targeting dams in war is banned under Geneva Conventions
Relegated as Ajax in 2018, they are poised to return to the PSL
Michael Cardo’s book is no hagiography, but suggests a behemoth that helped alter the pernicious aspects of apartheid
Next year, it will be 30 years since SA ushered in democratic freedom and relegated the illegal apartheid regime to the dustbin of history. For many citizens, the advent of democracy — with its promise of freedom from discrimination — is yet to translate into better lives.
For “ama2000”, those born in 2000, the promise of equal opportunity is somewhat fading. The rate of joblessness is highest among the youth. Empirical evidence shows that only those connected to politicians and the wealthy can secure the limited opportunities available...
GUGU LOURIE: ‘Ama2000’ should catch the fire of June 16 to agitate for jobs
SA needs innovation and the adoption of simple ideas with multiple benefits
