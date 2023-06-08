Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: ‘Ama2000’ should catch the fire of June 16 to agitate for jobs

SA needs innovation and the adoption of simple ideas with multiple benefits

BL Premium
08 June 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

Next year, it will be 30 years since SA ushered in democratic freedom and relegated the illegal apartheid regime to the dustbin of history. For many citizens, the advent of democracy — with its promise of freedom from discrimination — is yet to translate into better lives.

For “ama2000”, those born in 2000, the promise of equal opportunity is somewhat fading. The rate of joblessness is highest among the youth. Empirical evidence shows that only those connected to politicians and the wealthy can secure the limited opportunities available...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.