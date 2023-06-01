GRACELIN BASKARAN: Gas is a complex fossil fuel

The weaker rand is a function of poor performance by the government, one analyst says
Appointment of former minister to panel could compromise credibility of investigation
Grouping is open to admitting new members, including oil producing countries
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee has recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party
Proposal calls for extending a debt repayment deadline to June 2026 and placing the company in the care of a trust
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The sister of Kim Jong-un asserts her country’s right to space development and plans for a future military spy satellite launch, while tensions rise over regional stability
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Whether you’re headed for your holiday home, glamping or just taking a much-needed weekend break, a portable power source has become a must
The world spends a lot of time discussing the need to rapidly scale up renewables. On the other hand, gas is a more uncomfortable topic owing to it being a fossil fuel, albeit cleaner than coal.
Yet it is at risk of becoming a stranded asset amid decarbonisation, is brutally expensive, and is geopolitically complex due to the recent energy insecurity arising from Russia’s poor behaviour. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Gas is a complex fossil fuel
It is capital-intensive and expensive, yet there are upside benefits to its use
The world spends a lot of time discussing the need to rapidly scale up renewables. On the other hand, gas is a more uncomfortable topic owing to it being a fossil fuel, albeit cleaner than coal.
Yet it is at risk of becoming a stranded asset amid decarbonisation, is brutally expensive, and is geopolitically complex due to the recent energy insecurity arising from Russia’s poor behaviour. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.