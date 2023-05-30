National

Petroleum agency wants quick end to 10-year moratorium on shale gas exploration

SA has ‘delayed for longer than we should have to start hydraulic fracturing’, says Pasa CEO

30 May 2023 - 20:33 Denene Erasmus

Recent studies have confirmed significant resources of recoverable shale gas in an area around Beaufort West, in the arid Karoo Basin, prompting the Petroleum Agency of SA (Pasa) to call for the lifting of the 10-year moratorium on shale gas exploration.

SA has big ambitions to include gas as part of its future energy mix — both as a short-term solution to the electricity crisis and as a long-term measure to move away from carbon-intensive coal-fired power...

