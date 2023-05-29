JOHN KEMP: India’s power supply stabilises despite high output

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
As good as the NHI may seem in principle, it was too big, expensive and challenging to implement and sustain even before the pandemic
The land commission said it would also cost the fiscus R172bn to settle old claims
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Argentine golfer on top of world after securing second PGA Tour victory
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
London — India’s electricity transmission network supplied a near-record amount of power in April but the system was much more stable than the year before thanks to lower temperatures and the return of some gas-fired generation.
Total electricity supplied was almost 131-billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), the fourth-highest monthly amount on record, based on data from the Grid Controller of India’s National Load Dispatch Centre.
But the total was down by more than 2.3-billion kWh (-1.8%) compared with the same month a year earlier when much of the country was sweltering in an early heatwave.
On the densely populated northern plain, temperatures in New Delhi’s Palam suburb averaged 28.2 °C compared with 33 °C in the same month a year ago, cutting peak electrical loads for refrigeration and air-conditioning.
At the same time, extra generation was provided by solar farms (+1.8-billion kWh, or +23%) and coal-fired generators (+0.3-billion kWh, or +0.2%).
These increases helped offset some of the reduced output from hydroelectric generators (-3-billion kWh, or -25%) and gas-fired units (-0.3-billion kWh, or -10%).
The combination of lower temperatures and increased solar generation significantly reduced stress on the transmission system, especially during the afternoon peak.
System frequency fell below the minimum acceptable threshold of 49.9 cycles per second (Hertz) only 11% of the time in April 2023 compared with a record 32% in April 2022.
Though gas-fired generation was down slightly compared with the previous year, it rose by more than 0.5-billion kWh compared with March, to the highest level for 12 months, as the cost of imported liquefied natural gas fell.
But despite lower average temperatures, peak demand increased 4.2% compared with the year before, reflecting underlying load growth from the growing number of appliances connected to the system.
Rapid underlying load growth will continue to make the system vulnerable in future heatwaves.
Coal-fired power generators held stocks equivalent to 12.8 days of consumption at end-April, up from just 8.0 days at the end of the same month in 2022, reducing the risk of generator outages due to fuel shortages.
Domestic coal production increased by 35-million tonnes (+10%) in the first four months of 2023 versus the same period in 2022 as the government pressed for more output to avert a repeat of the previous year’s blackouts.
The volume dispatched to power producers via the railroads was up by a more modest 12-million tonnes (+5%) reflecting congestion on the network.
Combined with lower temperatures and lower generation, the increase in coal deliveries was sufficient to rebuild generator inventories to a more comfortable level and avoid previous fuel problems.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JOHN KEMP: India’s power supply stabilises despite high output
A near-record amount was produced in April amid lower temperatures and the return of some gas-fired generation
London — India’s electricity transmission network supplied a near-record amount of power in April but the system was much more stable than the year before thanks to lower temperatures and the return of some gas-fired generation.
Total electricity supplied was almost 131-billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), the fourth-highest monthly amount on record, based on data from the Grid Controller of India’s National Load Dispatch Centre.
But the total was down by more than 2.3-billion kWh (-1.8%) compared with the same month a year earlier when much of the country was sweltering in an early heatwave.
On the densely populated northern plain, temperatures in New Delhi’s Palam suburb averaged 28.2 °C compared with 33 °C in the same month a year ago, cutting peak electrical loads for refrigeration and air-conditioning.
At the same time, extra generation was provided by solar farms (+1.8-billion kWh, or +23%) and coal-fired generators (+0.3-billion kWh, or +0.2%).
These increases helped offset some of the reduced output from hydroelectric generators (-3-billion kWh, or -25%) and gas-fired units (-0.3-billion kWh, or -10%).
The combination of lower temperatures and increased solar generation significantly reduced stress on the transmission system, especially during the afternoon peak.
System frequency fell below the minimum acceptable threshold of 49.9 cycles per second (Hertz) only 11% of the time in April 2023 compared with a record 32% in April 2022.
Though gas-fired generation was down slightly compared with the previous year, it rose by more than 0.5-billion kWh compared with March, to the highest level for 12 months, as the cost of imported liquefied natural gas fell.
But despite lower average temperatures, peak demand increased 4.2% compared with the year before, reflecting underlying load growth from the growing number of appliances connected to the system.
Rapid underlying load growth will continue to make the system vulnerable in future heatwaves.
Coal-fired power generators held stocks equivalent to 12.8 days of consumption at end-April, up from just 8.0 days at the end of the same month in 2022, reducing the risk of generator outages due to fuel shortages.
Domestic coal production increased by 35-million tonnes (+10%) in the first four months of 2023 versus the same period in 2022 as the government pressed for more output to avert a repeat of the previous year’s blackouts.
The volume dispatched to power producers via the railroads was up by a more modest 12-million tonnes (+5%) reflecting congestion on the network.
Combined with lower temperatures and lower generation, the increase in coal deliveries was sufficient to rebuild generator inventories to a more comfortable level and avoid previous fuel problems.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Poorer countries snap up cheap LNG as prices slump
Opposition parties to boycott Modi’s inauguration of parliament building
Russia pressures India behind the scenes ahead of FATF June meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.