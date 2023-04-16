Investors may dump South Africa

Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
South Africa is on the brink of the abyss and could tip over the edge unless urgent action is taken to rectify the disarray, Anglo American group CEO Duncan Wanblad warned this week.
Investors and business leaders were “tired and frustrated” with such issues as load-shedding and Transnet inefficiency, Wanblad told Business Times on the sidelines of the government-led investment conference in Sandton on Thursday, where he was one of the lead speakers...
