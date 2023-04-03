Opinion / Columnists

JOHN GILCHRIST: The case for changing your investment habits

A new strategy is needed as the time of easy money is over

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 05:05 John Gilchrist

We understand the effect our lifestyle choices have on the health outcomes we achieve, even if this knowledge does not motivate us to go to the gym. But while we are adept at understanding the costs and benefits of health trade-offs in our personal lives  —nothing like a pandemic to turn everyone into an instant health expert — the long-term effect on our investments of the financial “lifestyle” choices various economies make can be obscured by prevailing narratives such as “deficits don’t matter” and “inflation is transient”. 

In the financial world central banks and governments are continuously making “lifestyle” choices at the macro level in the form of monetary and fiscal policy. For more than a decade we have been living in a world awash in excess liquidity fuelled by low interest rates and low inflation. Highly accommodative monetary policy was a “lifestyle choice” for many advanced economies, to stimulate weak economies at a time when it was needed. However, in economic...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.