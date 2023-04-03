JOHN GILCHRIST: The case for changing your investment habits

The bullion has dropped as investors weigh up its lure as a safe-haven asset against the potential for higher-for-longer interest rates, analyst says
Scenes of jubilant delegates at the DA’s jamboree show the party is more ‘nonracial’ than the ANC
The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
This was a learning year for the local teams
You can have them in two body styles; three transmissions and for the first-time in Wildtrak flavour
We understand the effect our lifestyle choices have on the health outcomes we achieve, even if this knowledge does not motivate us to go to the gym. But while we are adept at understanding the costs and benefits of health trade-offs in our personal lives —nothing like a pandemic to turn everyone into an instant health expert — the long-term effect on our investments of the financial “lifestyle” choices various economies make can be obscured by prevailing narratives such as “deficits don’t matter” and “inflation is transient”.
In the financial world central banks and governments are continuously making “lifestyle” choices at the macro level in the form of monetary and fiscal policy. For more than a decade we have been living in a world awash in excess liquidity fuelled by low interest rates and low inflation. Highly accommodative monetary policy was a “lifestyle choice” for many advanced economies, to stimulate weak economies at a time when it was needed. However, in economic...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JOHN GILCHRIST: The case for changing your investment habits
A new strategy is needed as the time of easy money is over
We understand the effect our lifestyle choices have on the health outcomes we achieve, even if this knowledge does not motivate us to go to the gym. But while we are adept at understanding the costs and benefits of health trade-offs in our personal lives —nothing like a pandemic to turn everyone into an instant health expert — the long-term effect on our investments of the financial “lifestyle” choices various economies make can be obscured by prevailing narratives such as “deficits don’t matter” and “inflation is transient”.
In the financial world central banks and governments are continuously making “lifestyle” choices at the macro level in the form of monetary and fiscal policy. For more than a decade we have been living in a world awash in excess liquidity fuelled by low interest rates and low inflation. Highly accommodative monetary policy was a “lifestyle choice” for many advanced economies, to stimulate weak economies at a time when it was needed. However, in economic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.