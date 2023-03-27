Opinion

JONATHAN BOTHA: Cash is king — or is it really, as a long-term investment?

From safety and easy accessibility to the risk of banks going bust, this is what to consider when putting money into it

27 March 2023 - 05:02 Jonathan Botha

Cash is often considered a safe, secure investment, but is it a good one in terms of long-term financial planning? Here are the pros and cons of investing in cash, the importance of considering tax implications, and the difference between simple and effective interest rates. 

One of the main benefits of holding cash is the ease and accessibility of money. As cash is a liquid asset, it can be easily converted into other investments or used to cover unexpected expenses. ..

