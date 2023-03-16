MARK PRICE: Can Africa reduce the impact of the dollar on its emerging markets?

While market conditions are uncertain, volatility is expected to remain high and persistent
The oversize effect of US dollar movements on developing markets is often overlooked, but the continent needs to find ways to reduce this impact to avoid future debt crises
Whenever I meet clients and investors, the one discussion I always end up having, regardless of market conditions, is on currency markets. Strong views are often expressed about why domestic policy direction or the price of key tradable goods or services is leading to one’s home currency strengthening or weakening.
The discussion we don’t have often enough though, is the over-sized effect the US dollar can have on emerging market countries, and whether there is any way to reduce this over time. While policy and trade are usually the main drivers of major currencies, I often point out that currencies and their drivers are relative, not absolute. Therefore, any discussion of policy or external balances of an economy matters, but primarily in relation to the policy or external balances of the economy’s major trade partners.
However, when it’s the US dollar itself that’s on the move, the impact is magnified due to the significant proportion of global fuel and food that is priced in dollars. This was highlighted in 2022 with the dollar appreciating significantly against most global currencies. The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates at a record pace, tackling US inflation that was spiking due to global fuel and food price rises in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This “double whammy” of higher US interest rates and racing global inflation caused a huge headache for central banks everywhere. For most, the unpalatable choices were to either hike interest rates even faster than the US to prop up their currencies, or to let them depreciate, making the already higher priced food and fuel even more expensive to import.
Many countries instituted fuel or food subsidies to help reduce the effect on their citizens, but this typically increased budget deficits, driving debt levels higher at a point when funding that debt had suddenly become much more expensive.
As if the situation wasn’t difficult enough, most African countries still rely on dollar-denominated debt to help finance their economies. UN trade body Unctad estimates that Africa’s external debt stock rapidly grew to $466bn by mid-2022 through bilateral borrowing, syndicated loans and bonds. As local currencies devalue, dollar debt repayments become more expensive, pushing more countries towards a future potential debt crisis.
Across Africa, this deluge of geopolitical and macroeconomic shocks has weighed heavily on many currencies. For net importers of fuel and food, it has led to both the steepest currency depreciations as well as the highest inflation levels. This macro backdrop, combined with governmental policy and central bank missteps, has pushed some currencies to historic lows.
Reducing the impact of the dollar on African economies
Countries that fared better typically have one of two things in common: They are either net fuel exporters, or they applied quasi or actual capital controls to limit the depreciation of their currency. But while restricting capital outflows might provide the illusion of control to a hard-pressed central bank, it has two major negative implications for the real economy.
One: The ability of importers to access dollars is reduced. This leads to either a parallel foreign exchange market forming, or access to essential imported goods becomes problematic, or both. Hardly anyone had heard about Sri Lanka’s financial woes until it ran out of dollars to buy fuel.
Two: Existing investors who want to extract dividends, or potential future investors, are deterred from investing in that country due to fear of being unable to repatriate capital. This affects the long-term growth potential of an economy, with insufficient investment capital available to be put to work.
Some may argue that the stronger dollar should be viewed as an opportunity for Africa as it results in inward investments into the continent being cheaper for US investors, and in dollar-based African exports being comparatively more competitive.
However, the rush to emerging markets will not materialise if foreign investors remain nervous about continued local currency depreciation and its effect on local currency returns once converted back into dollars. Luckily for most of Africa, the dollar peaked last October and has since dropped in value by over 10% against most major currencies.
As local currencies devalue, dollar debt repayments become more expensive, pushing more countries towards a future potential debt crisis.
This happened even though the US Federal Reserve has continued to hike rates. This has given some much-needed relief to those countries hardest hit, but leads me to ask the question, is it possible to reduce the impact of future gyrations of the dollar on African economies?
One obvious option is to meet far more of their financing needs in local currency. Aside from SA and Nigeria, governments have not yet done enough to develop capital markets that would have allowed them to raise more money in their own currencies. Doing so requires both investment in the capital market infrastructure itself, as well as the presence of strong local financial institutions, so that they can place less reliance on external investors.
Kenya has an ambitious programme to introduce a repo market in 2023, backed by a local central securities depository. This should improve liquidity in the underlying bonds, cheapening the level it can issue local currency debt. This initiative should be applauded, and I would like to see other African countries follow suit. But countries also need strong local financial players to help absorb the debt issued.
One area for policymakers to consider is improving (or creating) their countries’ pension fund and insurance institutions. Africa has some of the lowest pension fund assets to GDP ratios across the globe, similarly for its assets held by insurance companies. Policies that lead to greater inflows into such long-term investors create ready buyers of local government debt to be held against their long-term liabilities.
A pan-African solution?
But not every country has the resources or scale to achieve this single-handedly — so could a regional or pan-African approach be more effective? The West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU) was established to promote economic integration among eight West Africa countries. The member states share a common currency, the CFA franc, administered by a single central bank, and live within a set of fiscal constraints akin to those for the euro.
Being part of the region allows each country to manage their own local debt issuance in CFA, while giving them a wider cross-regional pool of African investors to sell into. Improving local debt-financing capabilities to reduce reliance on dollar external debt will clearly be helpful in managing future dollar fluctuations. However, it doesn’t resolve the issues caused by most major fuel and food goods being priced globally in dollars. So, how can African countries better protect themselves from a rampant dollar in future?
The more Africa can do to move itself up the production value chain across both commodities and manufacturing in general, the better.
It’s highly unlikely that we will see a material shift away from commodities being priced in dollars. Which leaves several potential options for African countries to consider implementing. For those blessed with oil and gas reserves, increasing domestic oil and gas production is one obvious step. But, to maximise the amount of dollars earned on sales, increasing the level of refined product is necessary.
However, the need to refine more products onshore in Africa is not just about oil and gas. Selling unrefined commodities like palm oil and cocoa means the amount of value captured by the producer is only a small percentage of the final value of the product (10%-15%). The more Africa can do to move itself up the production value chain across both commodities and manufacturing in general, the better.
But not every country has oil or gas reserves or can afford this level of investment. A regional co-operative model could be developed to share the investment risk and future benefits more broadly across the continent. Africa has a young population in need of jobs. Playing a greater role in the production process solves for both improving dollar inflows and for providing higher quantity and quality of employment opportunities.
Improving food security also needs to be a priority for those countries that have historically relied heavily upon imported grain such as rice. Egypt was particularly exposed when Russia invaded Ukraine, being required to pay significantly higher prices in dollars at the point when the Egyptian pound was depreciating rapidly.
Increasing the productivity of African arable land, perhaps by producing fertiliser on the continent rather than importing it; improving the distribution infrastructure, so perishable goods survive long enough to reach consumers; switching to different crops that can be grown and consumed in Africa — all of these will help improve food security and alleviate pressure to source dollars.
So, in summary, Africa is overexposed to the dollar. Its constituent countries need to either independently work to mitigate that risk or work collectively to do so. Bouts of dollar strength are cyclical, so there is hopefully time to action initiatives before the next one arrives. Hope is not a strategy. But I do hope elected officials in Africa have recognised the damage wrought over the last 12 months and are working on their strategy.
• Price is regional head of financial markets at AME.
