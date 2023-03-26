Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps

The Bank is expected to hit pause after Thursday’s meeting to evaluate the effect of previous upward moves

BL Premium
26 March 2023 - 16:54 Andries Mahlangu

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting is the main highlight this week.

Important economic data releases include the quarterly labour employment statistics and the producer price index (PPI)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.