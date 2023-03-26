The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
We might be heading towards a replay of Pretoria's failure to arrest Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, writes Sam Mkokeli
Heinrich Visser is a corporate laughter coach
Homeowners face more pressure this week as the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates for the ninth time since November 2021, raising the likelihood of more forced property sales to avoid loan defaults.
Absa said it had seen “a larger portion of home loan accounts falling into arrears”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RATES BLUES
Homeowners brace for hike
The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients
Homeowners face more pressure this week as the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates for the ninth time since November 2021, raising the likelihood of more forced property sales to avoid loan defaults.
Absa said it had seen “a larger portion of home loan accounts falling into arrears”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.