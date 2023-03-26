Business

RATES BLUES

Homeowners brace for hike

The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients

26 March 2023 - 08:51

Homeowners face more pressure this week as the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates for the ninth time since November 2021, raising the likelihood of more forced property sales to avoid loan defaults.  

Absa said it had seen “a larger portion of home loan accounts falling into arrears”...

