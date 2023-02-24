Opinion / Columnists

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The soothing sound of climate-cool motorsport

BL Premium
24 February 2023 - 05:00 KEVIN MCCALLUM

The sound of a Formula E car is not the sound of silence. An easy way to describe it would be as a high-pitched whine, but it is more like a jet fighter taking off than a politician taking umbrage, promising an unassuming sense of power rather than smashing the drums of your ears. 

At a 2018 race, the New York Times described the sound of a Forumla E race in Zurich thus: “The silence of a warm summer Sunday was broken by a high-pitched sound reminiscent of the rebel fighters attacking the Death Star. The whine came from battery-powered race cars running laps on a course laid out on the streets of Zurich — the first urban circuit race in Switzerland in more than half a century.” ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.