Department can’t keep up with new mining applications
New cadastral system will help speed up the processing of applications, says Tseliso Maqubela
22 May 2024 - 05:00
The department of mineral resources & energy says it has made progress in processing the large backlog of mining licence applications in the financial year to end-March.
It processed about 2,900 applications last year. But, said one official, this was not enough to keep up with the number of new applications being filed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.