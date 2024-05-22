CHRIS GILMOUR: Cashbuild profit treads water while gross profit edges lower
Financial performance of building materials retail stock fell in recent years on all metrics
22 May 2024 - 05:00
Cashbuild is a small market capitalisation (R3.5bn) retail stock specialising in building materials and associated products and services throughout Southern Africa and catering to traders and individual consumers alike.
Its genesis was in 1978, when it was founded by the late visionary entrepreneur Albert Koopman. It was one of the first adherents of a participative management style throughout the company...
