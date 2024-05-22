Treasury moves to curb tax fraud in second-hand gold industry
Amendment to regulations places a greater burden on the purchaser to account for VAT
22 May 2024 - 05:00
The Treasury has amended the regulations on the domestic reverse charge (DRC) relating to valuable metals in terms of SA’s VAT laws to rein in fraudulent conduct in the second-hand gold sector.
The fraud is costing the fiscus billions of rand in lost revenue. The amendment will place a greater burden on the purchaser to account for VAT...
