DUMA GQUBULE: We must all rally behind fixing Eskom

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Popular new platform ‘could be used by criminals’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Koeksisters, boerewors and kwaito are used to market the country. None would have existed without slavery at the Cape
After blue-ticking the country for six weeks when stage 6 power blackouts started again on December 7, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sent out a lame update on Saturday afternoon, which did not address the immediate crisis. But we should not be shocked. After stage 6 power blackouts started on June 28 2022 Ramaphosa said nothing until July 25, when he announced another emergency power plan. The truth is the president does not know what to say.
If ever there were doubts about that the government’s left hand does not know what the right is doing, one needs just to compare the presidency’s six-month power plan update with the presentation delivered by the Eskom board and top management on Sunday. As usual, the government made wildly optimistic forecasts about new power that would come onto the grid and reduce the load on Eskom...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DUMA GQUBULE: We must all rally behind fixing Eskom
The energy debate is becoming polarised on racial lines, deflecting attention from the inaction
After blue-ticking the country for six weeks when stage 6 power blackouts started again on December 7, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sent out a lame update on Saturday afternoon, which did not address the immediate crisis. But we should not be shocked. After stage 6 power blackouts started on June 28 2022 Ramaphosa said nothing until July 25, when he announced another emergency power plan. The truth is the president does not know what to say.
If ever there were doubts about that the government’s left hand does not know what the right is doing, one needs just to compare the presidency’s six-month power plan update with the presentation delivered by the Eskom board and top management on Sunday. As usual, the government made wildly optimistic forecasts about new power that would come onto the grid and reduce the load on Eskom...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.