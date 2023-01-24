Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: We must all rally behind fixing Eskom

The energy debate is becoming polarised on racial lines, deflecting attention from the inaction

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 05:00

After blue-ticking the country for six weeks when stage 6 power blackouts started again on December 7, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sent out a lame update on Saturday afternoon, which did not address the immediate crisis. But we should not be shocked. After stage 6 power blackouts started on June 28 2022 Ramaphosa said nothing until July 25, when he announced another emergency power plan. The truth is the president does not know what to say.

If ever there were doubts about that the government’s left hand does not know what the right is doing, one needs just to compare the presidency’s six-month power plan update with the presentation delivered by the Eskom board and top management on Sunday. As usual, the government made wildly optimistic forecasts about new power that would come onto the grid and reduce the load on Eskom...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.