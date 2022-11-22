Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Brain drain over pay has caused weak state to become SA’s prime threat

The real incomes of judges and senior managers in the government ‘have been forced down over the past decade’

BL Premium
22 November 2022 - 16:03 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The biggest risk facing SA is not a shortage of funds for climate change mitigation and adaptation. It’s a weak state. The state is not only a player accounting for almost a quarter of economic activity as measured by GDP, it is also responsible for playground maintenance. It sets the rules of the game too, and is supposed to ensure they are followed.  

The state’s capability therefore matters for the country’s ability to adjust to the current and future effects of climate change, as well as cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Failure to do all of this will cause more joblessness and poverty, and leave the state with a heavy debt load...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.