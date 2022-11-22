Traders’ focus has turned to the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting that are due on Wednesday
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
Lobby group fears hikes may threaten viability of farmers and be disastrous for tackling joblessness and poverty
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
Paris-based organisation is more optimistic than the Treasury and Reserve Bank about private investment growth
Iran says it is enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site following IAEA censure
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
The biggest risk facing SA is not a shortage of funds for climate change mitigation and adaptation. It’s a weak state. The state is not only a player accounting for almost a quarter of economic activity as measured by GDP, it is also responsible for playground maintenance. It sets the rules of the game too, and is supposed to ensure they are followed.
The state’s capability therefore matters for the country’s ability to adjust to the current and future effects of climate change, as well as cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Failure to do all of this will cause more joblessness and poverty, and leave the state with a heavy debt load...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Brain drain over pay has caused weak state to become SA’s prime threat
The real incomes of judges and senior managers in the government ‘have been forced down over the past decade’
