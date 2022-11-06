Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
There’s a belief permeating the business and professional sectors: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a more decisive president in his second term. He will have little to lose, so making decisions ...
Nicole Roos is Nestlé’s MD for the Eastern and Southern Africa region.
There’s a belief permeating the business and professional sectors: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a more decisive president in his second term. He will have little to lose, so making decisions will be much easier.
But this is a simplistic view that ignores the reality that created our situation: a dithering president...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SAM MKOKELI: Business would do well to keep its distance from dithering Ramaphosa
There’s a belief permeating the business and professional sectors: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a more decisive president in his second term. He will have little to lose, so making decisions will be much easier.
But this is a simplistic view that ignores the reality that created our situation: a dithering president...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.