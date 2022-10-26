KHAYA SITHOLE: Implementation paralysis is frustrating and expensive

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Medium-term budget signals possible end to freeway tolls in Gauteng, says civil action organisation
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Group expects to report basic headline loss of 0.5c per share for interim period
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.
Serb says there are 'positive signs' the country will allow him to play in the Australian Open
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
In just over seven weeks President Cyril Ramaphosa will face a re-election battle for the presidency of the ANC. The governing party’s 55th national conference seems to be a shoo-in for him simply because potential competitors have thus far been absolutely dreadful in launching their campaigns.
Five years ago the lead-up to the conference was itself a conference of contestations, with various candidates punting different ideological positions as part of their manifestos. The most popular ones related to the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and the question of how deep the social support systems could go in light of SA’s persistent poverty and income inequality...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Implementation paralysis is frustrating and expensive
In just over seven weeks President Cyril Ramaphosa will face a re-election battle for the presidency of the ANC. The governing party’s 55th national conference seems to be a shoo-in for him simply because potential competitors have thus far been absolutely dreadful in launching their campaigns.
Five years ago the lead-up to the conference was itself a conference of contestations, with various candidates punting different ideological positions as part of their manifestos. The most popular ones related to the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and the question of how deep the social support systems could go in light of SA’s persistent poverty and income inequality...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.