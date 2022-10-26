×

Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: Implementation paralysis is frustrating and expensive

26 October 2022 - 18:17 Khaya Sithole

In just over seven weeks President Cyril Ramaphosa will face a re-election battle for the presidency of the ANC. The governing party’s 55th national conference seems to be a shoo-in for him simply because potential competitors have thus far been absolutely dreadful in launching their campaigns.

Five years ago the lead-up to the conference was itself a conference of contestations, with various candidates punting different ideological positions as part of their manifestos. The most popular ones related to the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and the question of how deep the social support systems could go in light of SA’s persistent poverty and income inequality...

