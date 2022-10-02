×

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tor Sellström: a champion of Africa’s liberation struggle

02 October 2022 - 16:12 Adekeye Adebajo

Tor Sellström, who recently died in Uppsala at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer, was a cultured and cosmopolitan Swede who contributed greatly to Southern Africa’s liberation struggle.

Born into a solidly middle-class family in the central Swedish city of Västerås on Lake Malaren, he attended the universities of Stockholm, Barcelona and the elite Paris Institute of Political Studies, becoming a polyglot and fluent speaker of Swedish, Spanish, French and English. He was part of the “Eurorail generation” that set out to create a common European identity, long before Sweden belatedly joined the EU in 1995...

