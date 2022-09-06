×

Opinion / Columnists

BOTTOM LINE

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Redact, rephrase, retweet: Twitter’s edit button goes to live testing

BL Premium
06 September 2022 - 18:30

How long have we been bandying about the idea of an edit button for Twitter? Arguably since the first typo got accidentally posted. Yes, Twitter’s most asked-for feature (edit functionality) is becoming a reality, but only — for now — in limited terms.

The news broke last week — as so much news does — in a tweet. The official ‎@Twitter‎ account (and its blog) confirmed that the functionality is indeed being tested by the internal team in September, with a view to extending this to Twitter Blue subscribers “in the coming weeks”...

