In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
How long have we been bandying about the idea of an edit button for Twitter? Arguably since the first typo got accidentally posted. Yes, Twitter’s most asked-for feature (edit functionality) is becoming a reality, but only — for now — in limited terms.
The news broke last week — as so much news does — in a tweet. The official @Twitter account (and its blog) confirmed that the functionality is indeed being tested by the internal team in September, with a view to extending this to Twitter Blue subscribers “in the coming weeks”...
BOTTOM LINE
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Redact, rephrase, retweet: Twitter’s edit button goes to live testing
