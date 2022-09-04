Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Some patients told to wait four-and-a-half years for operations as the number waiting for procedures jumps from 7,288 to 11,194
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The measure is aimed at avoiding technical defaults at some companies as soon as Monday
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
As we approach 2024, I feel I should install something soft on my desk for the amount of head bashing that will be required at the misreporting of polling data. A reminder perhaps of how fragile the SA media is for all its successes with state capture.
The desperation for a narrative showing the ANC decisively below 50% might be leading much discourse, but investors must beware. While such an outcome is certainly possible (indeed perhaps likely, considering how things might evolve in the next two years), and maybe even one’s baseline, the polling evidence, appropriately adjusted, showing this is not overwhelming...
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Not so fast on claims that ANC will lose majority in 2024 polls
