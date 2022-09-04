×

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Not so fast on claims that ANC will lose majority in 2024 polls

04 September 2022 - 17:01 PETER ATTARD MONTALTO

As we approach 2024, I feel I should install something soft on my desk for the amount of head bashing that will be required at the misreporting of polling data. A reminder perhaps of how fragile the SA media is for all its successes with state capture.

The desperation for a narrative showing the ANC decisively below 50% might be leading much discourse, but investors must beware. While such an outcome is certainly possible (indeed perhaps likely, considering how things might evolve in the next two years), and maybe even one’s baseline, the polling evidence, appropriately adjusted, showing this is not overwhelming...

