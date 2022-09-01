×

Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC–DA marriage is best for stability in 2024

The focus should not be on making deals with an eye to tenders or well-paid positions, but on fighting to improve the lives of ordinary citizens

01 September 2022 - 05:00

An ANC/DA tie-up, with the EFF as the main opposition, would be the best coalition outcome for citizens post-2024. 

The build-up to elections is always noisy. Parties posture about who they will or won’t work with. What we know is that what is said before elections is never cast in stone. It can be daunting for citizens as we enter the coalition terrain at national and provincial level. ..

