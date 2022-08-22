×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Winde is showing other politicians how to make the news good again

The Western Cape premier is making inroads by exploiting techniques learnt from Covid-19

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 14:02

South Africans have become inured to potholes that are never filled, to a murder rate that keeps climbing, to a government that doesn’t work, and to politicians behaving badly.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa besieged over Phala Phala, allegations of sexual harassment swirling around finance minister Enoch Godongwana, and DA leader John Steenhuisen calling his former wife “roadkill” on air, it’s a wonder anyone in SA can bear to read a newspaper anymore...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.