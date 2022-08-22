CLAIRE BISSEKER: Winde is showing other politicians how to make the news good again

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Allowing proceeds of looting to be moved from account to account may involve banks being held liable for turning a blind eye
Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the co-operative governance department’s move to reclassify schools could force certain independent schools to close their doors
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The automotive group has reported benefits from an expansion of its vehicle range and the global chip shortage, which lifted demand for existing stock
To reach an economic target of 6% does not require earth-shattering moves
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Koome’s appointment made her the first female head of any Kenyan branch of government
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
South Africans have become inured to potholes that are never filled, to a murder rate that keeps climbing, to a government that doesn’t work, and to politicians behaving badly.
With President Cyril Ramaphosa besieged over Phala Phala, allegations of sexual harassment swirling around finance minister Enoch Godongwana, and DA leader John Steenhuisen calling his former wife “roadkill” on air, it’s a wonder anyone in SA can bear to read a newspaper anymore...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Winde is showing other politicians how to make the news good again
The Western Cape premier is making inroads by exploiting techniques learnt from Covid-19
South Africans have become inured to potholes that are never filled, to a murder rate that keeps climbing, to a government that doesn’t work, and to politicians behaving badly.
With President Cyril Ramaphosa besieged over Phala Phala, allegations of sexual harassment swirling around finance minister Enoch Godongwana, and DA leader John Steenhuisen calling his former wife “roadkill” on air, it’s a wonder anyone in SA can bear to read a newspaper anymore...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.