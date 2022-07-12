×

Watchdog looks to tackle sky-high airline ticket prices

Competition Commission receives complaints about soaring prices after the collapse of Comair

12 July 2022 - 17:41 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s competition authority said on Tuesday it is expediting its investigations into “excessive” pricing by airlines after receiving formal complaints from consumers as ticket prices continue to soar.

Airline ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks in the wake of the collapse of Comair, which accounted for as much as 40% of Southern Africa’s airline capacity...

