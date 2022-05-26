HILARY JOFFE: Blunt and brutal or nice and nuanced?
The debate about how to talk to a government that listens but does not act is very much alive
26 May 2022 - 20:43
How should business talk to the government? Or more specifically, how best should it talk if it wants to prompt the changes needed to make SA a better place?
It’s an old debate within organised business, one that has taken on new life over the past couple of Covid-19 years. It’s been on stage front and centre over the past couple of months since Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman first made his “failed state” comments in March. And it reached a new level of theatre this week when mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe struck back against (unnamed) strong and powerful mining executives who he said “insulted” the state...
