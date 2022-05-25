National Mantashe seethes at mining bosses who ‘insult the state’ B L Premium

Gwede Mantashe, mineral resources & energy minister, has blasted mining bosses who criticise the government, saying there is a growing temptation to insult the state.

“Such executives have no regard for the industry’s international ratings and its relations with government, which makes it difficult to process industry issues,” he said on Wednesday when he addressed the AGM of the Minerals Council SA...