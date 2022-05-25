National Treasury throws up its hands over politics in collapsing municipalities Departing director-general Dondo Mogajane paints grim picture of local government, noting that 170 municipalities are in financial distress B L Premium

About two-thirds of SA’s 257 municipalities are in financial distress and require assistance from the National Treasury, according to director-general Dondo Mogajane, who said the Treasury cannot cope with the situation.

Of the 257 municipalities in the country, about 170 are in financial distress and need Treasury involvement, Mogajane said in parliament on Wednesday. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has also noted that 43 of the worst performers meet the criteria to be placed under mandatory intervention by the national government in terms of the constitution...