PETER BRUCE: Patel shoots blanks with his grand plan to lasso prices

It must be wonderful to be left wing. Your every thought is good and true, every expression perfectly formed and to the point, your logic flawless. There’s no arguing with you. You know everything.

So it was when trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel set about his self-bestowed task of re-industrialising SA alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa, who continues to cheer him on. They were of one mind: while the arrival of Covid-19 was indeed a financial disaster and human catastrophe, it was nevertheless the perfect platform from which to “transform” the whole economy...