PETER BRUCE: Patel shoots blanks with his grand plan to lasso prices
25 May 2022 - 19:19
It must be wonderful to be left wing. Your every thought is good and true, every expression perfectly formed and to the point, your logic flawless. There’s no arguing with you. You know everything.
So it was when trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel set about his self-bestowed task of re-industrialising SA alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa, who continues to cheer him on. They were of one mind: while the arrival of Covid-19 was indeed a financial disaster and human catastrophe, it was nevertheless the perfect platform from which to “transform” the whole economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now