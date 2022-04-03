Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Shrugging off doom and gloom optimists look to a better future Pessimists revel in decline and deficiency while optimists not only think of doing things differently and better, but on pulling it off B L Premium

Optimists matter, I have come to realise, because they are chiefly the people who level with us on just how bad things really are.

Unlike pessimists, who revel in every instance of South African decline or deficiency, perversely embracing it as self-validating, optimists dwell instead not only on thinking of doing things differently and better, but on pulling it off. ..