Solidarity Fund helps prop up riot-hit small businesses
17 December 2021 - 14:40
Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), hit hardest by the wave of unrest that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July, have been allocated R544m in support funding from the Solidarity Fund in partnership with the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).
The initiative has saved 2,434 direct jobs, with businesses given a financial injection to resuscitate their operations, the fund said on Friday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now