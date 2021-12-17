Economy Solidarity Fund helps prop up riot-hit small businesses B L Premium

Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), hit hardest by the wave of unrest that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July, have been allocated R544m in support funding from the Solidarity Fund in partnership with the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

The initiative has saved 2,434 direct jobs, with businesses given a financial injection to resuscitate their operations, the fund said on Friday. ..