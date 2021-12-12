National We cannot ignore the pain or dismiss the anger apartheid caused, says Ramaphosa President says FW de Klerk’s announcement in February 1990 unbanning political parties and releasing Mandela and political prisoners was a brave act B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday found himself in a tricky spot having to explain why the government decided to hold an official memorial service for FW de Klerk, SA’s last apartheid-era head of state.

“Many wondered why we would want a memorial at a state level for FW de Klerk ... we said we would have it because he is one person who played an important role in the evolution of our democracy. Whether we agreed with him or not, let us release him to rest,” Ramaphosa said during De Klerk’s official state memorial service in Cape Town...